Highlights: Wimbledon day six

LONDON (Reuters) - Highlights of the sixth day at Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Saturday (times GMT):
Australia’s 11-times Grand Slam winner Rod Laver was presented with a miniature replica of the Wimbledon trophy on Centre Court to mark the 50th anniversary of his last title at the All England Club.
Laver won four Wimbledon titles and won all four Grand Slam singles tournaments in the same calendar year twice, in 1962 and 1969.
Eighth seed Kei Nishikori beat American Steve Johnson 6-4 6-3 6-2 to advance into the fourth round, with the Japanese breaking him six times and hitting 23 winners.
American Sam Querrey also went through in straight sets, beating Australia’s John Millman 7-6(3) 7-6(8) 6-3 after firing down 27 aces and hitting 52 winners.
Twice champion Petra Kvitova strolled into the fourth round with a 6-3 6-2 victory over unseeded Pole Magda Linette. Joining her was Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro, who eased past American Lauren Davis 6-3 6-3.
Play began in bright sunshine with the temperature hovering around 22 degrees Celsius and a forecast high of 24C.
World number one Ash Barty is in action against Briton Harriet Dart on Centre Court (1200 GMT start) while twice champion Rafa Nadal meets Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.
Roger Federer continues his quest for a ninth Wimbledon title when he meets Lucas Pouille in the third round.
