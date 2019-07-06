Highlights: Wimbledon day six

LONDON (Reuters) - Highlights of the sixth day at Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Saturday (times GMT):

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 6, 2019 Former tennis player Rod Laver with a trophy in the Royal Box before the third round match between Australia's Ashleigh Barty and Britain's Harriet Dart REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

1220 LAVER HONORED ON CENTER COURT

Australia’s 11-times Grand Slam winner Rod Laver was presented with a miniature replica of the Wimbledon trophy on Centre Court to mark the 50th anniversary of his last title at the All England Club.

Laver won four Wimbledon titles and won all four Grand Slam singles tournaments in the same calendar year twice, in 1962 and 1969.

1210 NISHIKORI AND QUERREY MARCH INTO FOURTH ROUND

Eighth seed Kei Nishikori beat American Steve Johnson 6-4 6-3 6-2 to advance into the fourth round, with the Japanese breaking him six times and hitting 23 winners.

American Sam Querrey also went through in straight sets, beating Australia’s John Millman 7-6(3) 7-6(8) 6-3 after firing down 27 aces and hitting 52 winners.

1127 KVITOVA TOO GOOD FOR LINETTE

Twice champion Petra Kvitova strolled into the fourth round with a 6-3 6-2 victory over unseeded Pole Magda Linette. Joining her was Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro, who eased past American Lauren Davis 6-3 6-3.

1015 PLAY UNDERWAY AT WIMBLEDON

Play began in bright sunshine with the temperature hovering around 22 degrees Celsius and a forecast high of 24C.

World number one Ash Barty is in action against Briton Harriet Dart on Centre Court (1200 GMT start) while twice champion Rafa Nadal meets Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Roger Federer continues his quest for a ninth Wimbledon title when he meets Lucas Pouille in the third round.