Tennis-Wimbledon day four

LONDON (Reuters) - Highlights of day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Thursday (all times GMT):

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 1, 2021 General view as line judges are seen on court 12 REUTERS/Toby Melville

1150 ZVEREV, BADOSA SAIL INTO THIRD ROUND

German fourth seed Alexander Zverev fired 36 winners and 13 aces to beat American Tennys Sandgren 7-5 6-2 6-3 in their second round match on Court Two.

Spain’s Paula Badosa, seeded 30th, served eight double faults but still beat Yulia Putintseva 6-4 6-1, breaking the Kazakh player five times in the contest.

1125 KREJCIKOVA THROUGH IN STRAIGHT SETS

French Open champion and 14th seed Barbora Krejcikova moved into the third round with a 7-5 6-4 win over Germany’s Andrea Petkovic.

Czech Krejcikova, a former doubles champion at Wimbledon, is playing in the singles main draw for the first time in her career.

1104 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY

Play on the fourth day of Wimbledon began on time under mostly sunny conditions, with the temperature hovering around 18 degrees Celsius (64.4°F).