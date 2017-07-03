FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
July 3, 2017 / 10:11 AM / in a month

Excitement and crowds build as Wimbledon gets under way

1 Min Read

Tennis - Wimbledon Preview - London, Britain - July 2, 2017 General view ahead of the start of WimbledonTony O'Brien

LONDON (Reuters) - Queues snaked down to the All England Club on Monday morning as the opening day of the Wimbledon championships got underway.

Slideshow (7 Images)

Britain's Andy Murray was due to open center court action at the grasscourt grand slam with a match against Kazakh qualifier Alexander Bublik at 1pm local time (1200 GMT).

Both French Open champions, Rafa Nadal and Jelena Ostapenko, were also due to feature on Day One, along with Petra Kvitova, Venus Williams and Stan Wawrinka.

Johanna Konta carries home hopes in the women's draw. She plays Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh.

Editing by Ossian Shine

