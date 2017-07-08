FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Radwanska leads off Saturday action at Wimbledon
#Sports News
July 8, 2017

Radwanska leads off Saturday action at Wimbledon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 6, 2017 Poland’s Agnieszka Radwanska celebrates winning the second round match against USA’s Christina McHaleMatthew Childs

LONDON (Reuters) - Centre Court action at Wimbledon gets under way on Saturday with Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska, runner-up in 2012, taking on Swiss Timea Bacsinszky.

The wide-open women's draw should give genuine hope to a ninth seed Radwanska and a top 20 performer like Bacsinkszky.

Women's top seed Angelique Kerber has been finding her grasscourt feet following her struggles in the first half of the season and the German will be hoping to continue her resurgence against American Shelby Rogers.

On the men's front, former champions Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer are both in action, against Latvia's Ernests Gulbis and Germany's Mischa Zverev respectively.

Zverev plays old-school 'serve and volley' more than any other player at Wimbledon, which should make for an unusual and fascinating contest against Federer.

Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by John O'Brien

