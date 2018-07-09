Kerber survives seeding cull to reach Wimbledon quarter-finals

LONDON (Reuters) - German 11th seed Angelique Kerber became the highest-ranked player to reach the women’s quarter-finals after she outclassed Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic 6-3 7-6(5) at Wimbledon on Monday.

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 9, 2018 Germany's Angelique Kerber in action during the fourth round match against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Over the last week, Kerber has watched all the top 10 seeds perish, which has raised expectations that she could repeat her 2016 run to the final.

On Monday, the twice Grand Slam champion did not let such expectations weigh her down and she set up a last-eight showdown with Russian 14th seed Daria Kasatkina.

This is the first time since seedings were introduced in 1927 that none of the top eight women has made it through to the Wimbledon quarter-finals.