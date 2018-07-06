FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2018 / 1:34 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Keys falls to Russian qualifier Rodina

Martyn Herman

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Madison Keys became the latest title-contender to fall at Wimbledon when the American 10th seed lost 7-5 5-7 6-4 to Russian qualifier Evgeniya Rodina in the third round on Friday.

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 6, 2018. Madison Keys of the U.S. hits herself with her racket during her third round match against Russia's Evgeniya Rodina REUTERS/Toby Melville

The 23-year-old looked like salvaging a place in the last 16 when she clawed her way back from a set and 4-0 down to take the match into a decider on a hot and humid Court Three.

But world number 120 Rodina, who needed treatment early in the decider, refused to crack and broke the Keys serve at 4-4.

She slipped 15-30 behind as she tried to serve it out but Keys netted an easy volley.

Rodina got to match point with a stunning forehand pass played almost on her knees. Keys then netted a forehand, her 48th unforced error of the match, to hand the Russian victory.

The defeat of the U.S. Open runner-up means only three of the top 10 seeds are left in the women’s draw.

Only two of the top eight survived to the third round — the lowest at Wimbledon in the professional era.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Clare Fallon

