Lewis to step down as chief executive of All England Club in 2020

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Wimbledon Spring Press Conference 2016 - All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, England - 26/4/16 Chief Executive of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club Richard Lewis during the spring press conference Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Andrew Boyers Livepic

(Reuters) - Former British Davis Cup player Richard Lewis said on Tuesday he will step down as chief executive of the All England Club at Wimbledon after next year’s Championships.

“It has been an immense privilege to be chief executive of the club and to play a part in the continued evolution of the club and The Championships,” Lewis, 64, said in a statement on Wimbledon’s website.

Lewis said some of the milestones of his tenure included a 160% increase in prize money, the acquisition of the Wimbledon Park Golf Club and development of club facilities.

“Given the election of a new chairman in Ian Hewitt, and the development of the next master plan for the full breadth of the grounds, it’s the perfect time for me to step down,” he said.

Lewis joined the All England Club as chief executive in 2012, having been executive chairman of the Rugby Football League since 2002 and chair of Sport England since 2009.

He reached a career-high world ranking of 68 and played for Britain in the Davis Cup from 1977 to 1983 before getting involved in coaching, sports administration and business consultancy.