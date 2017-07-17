Muguruza will learn from past after Wimbledon success

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 15, 2017 Spain’s Garbine Muguruza poses with the trophy as she celebrates winning the final against Venus Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

(Reuters) - Wimbledon women’s champion Garbine Muguruza says she will savor her victory in order to prevent a similar slump in form to the one she suffered after winning the French Open in 2016.

The Spaniard earned her first grand slam at Roland Garros, beating Serena Williams in the final, but then meekly capitulated at Wimbledon to Jana Cepelova in the second round, also experiencing early elimination at the Rio Olympics and the US Open.

However, after defeating veteran American Venus Williams at the All England Club on Saturday to break a run of disappointing tournaments, the 23-year-old believes she knows how to handle victory better and will avoid the pitfalls of the last year.

“I will try to learn from what I felt after winning at Roland Garros, taking it all more calmly and enjoying it,” Muguruza told Spanish newspaper Marca.

”Digesting success is difficult. In Paris I won and the next day I was already playing again. I want to enjoy the moment a little more.

”I always try to keep my feet on the ground and I repeat, this victory will not change my life. Everyone tells me that I will change and I say I will not.

“I will have more pressure, more responsibility, but I will carry on the same.”

The world number five emphatically dismantled Venus’ challenge with a 7-5 6-0 victory for her maiden Wimbledon title, having lost to her opponent’s sister Serena in the 2015 final.

Muguruza is the first player to beat both Williams sisters in grand slam finals, something which makes her feel particularly proud of her achievements.

“It feels like a dream come true,” added Muguruza. “When you beat one of the Williams in the final, you feel like you’ve been the best player at the tournament.”