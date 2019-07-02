Sports News
July 2, 2019 / 4:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Former champion Muguruza dumped out in Wimbledon first round

1 Min Read

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 2, 2019 Spain's Garbine Muguruza in action during her first round match against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Garbine Muguruza, Wimbledon champion in 2017, was knocked out in the first round on Tuesday, losing 6-4 6-4 to Beatriz Haddad Maia.

The world number 27 was dumped out by the 23-year-old Brazilian, who has never won a career singles title and is ranked 121 in the world.

The defeat added to a barren spell at the majors for the 25-year-old Muguruza, who has not been past the fourth round in any of the last five Grand Slams.

The defeat also continued a patchy season for the 25-year-old Spaniard who has been past the quarter-final at only one tournament, when she won in Monterrey in April.

Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below