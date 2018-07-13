FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2018 / 10:27 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Djokovic edges ahead of Nadal in semi-final thriller

Martyn Herman

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic clawed his way to a two sets to one lead over great rival Rafael Nadal before their scintillating Wimbledon semi-final was paused on a knife-edge on Friday.

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 13, 2018 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates during his semi final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

With the clock slipping past 11pm — the official curfew for action at the All England Club — Djokovic survived two set points in a gripping tiebreak to edge ahead.

Battle will resume on Saturday with the Serb leading 6-4 3-6 7-6(9) and needing one more set to book a Sunday showdown with South African eighth seed Kevin Anderson.

Anderson earlier won the longest-ever Wimbledon semi-final in a test of endurance with American John Isner that finished 26-24 in the fifth set after six hours and 36 minutes.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
