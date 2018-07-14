Djokovic outlasts Nadal in classic Wimbledon semi-final

LONDON (Reuters) - Serbia’s Novak Djokovic reached his fifth Wimbledon final as he resisted everything great rival Rafael Nadal could throw at him to win 6-4 3-6 7-6(9) 3-6 10-8 in a two-day classic that concluded in nerve-jangling tension on Saturday.

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 14, 2018 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his semi final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Twelfth seed Djokovic resumed two sets to one ahead after snatching a third-set tiebreak the previous night before Wimbledon’s 11pm curfew left the match on a knife edge.

As it was for the first three sets the Center Court roof was closed and, again, the quality on display was sensational.

Nadal grabbed the fourth set to set up a monumental 91-minute decider that Djokovic clinched when Nadal fired a forehand wide.

The match lasted five hours 15 minutes making it the second longest Wimbledon semi-final after the six hour 36 minute marathon won by South Africa’s Kevin Anderson against John Isner on Friday.