Friday's order of play at Wimbledon

(Reuters) - Order of play on the main show courts on the fifth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Friday (play starts at 1200 GMT/8 AM ET unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding):
Centre Court
11-Sam Querrey (U.S.) v Gael Monfils (France)
Kristina Mladenovic (France) v 25-Serena Williams (U.S.)
1-Roger Federer (Switzerland) v Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany)
Court One
20-Kiki Bertens (Netherlands) v 9-Venus Williams (U.S.)
7-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) v 29-Mihaela Buzarnescu (Romania)
Dennis Novak (Austria) v 13-Milos Raonic (Canada)
Court Two (play starts at 1030 GMT)
25-Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) v 8-Kevin Anderson (South Africa)
13-Julia Goerges (Germany) v 23-Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic)
9-John Isner (U.S.) v Radu Albot (Moldova)
