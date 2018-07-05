Friday's order of play at Wimbledon

(Reuters) - Order of play on the main show courts on the fifth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Friday (play starts at 1200 GMT/8 AM ET unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding):

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 5, 2018. A spectator watches as Japan's Kei Nishikori plays a shot during his second round match against Australia's Bernard Tomic REUTERS/Toby Melville

Centre Court

11-Sam Querrey (U.S.) v Gael Monfils (France)

Kristina Mladenovic (France) v 25-Serena Williams (U.S.)

1-Roger Federer (Switzerland) v Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany)

Court One

20-Kiki Bertens (Netherlands) v 9-Venus Williams (U.S.)

7-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) v 29-Mihaela Buzarnescu (Romania)

Dennis Novak (Austria) v 13-Milos Raonic (Canada)

Court Two (play starts at 1030 GMT)

25-Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) v 8-Kevin Anderson (South Africa)

13-Julia Goerges (Germany) v 23-Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic)

9-John Isner (U.S.) v Radu Albot (Moldova)