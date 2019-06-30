Monday's order of play at Wimbledon

(Reuters) - Order of play on the main show courts on the first day of the Wimbledon championships on Monday (play starts at 1200 GMT unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding, all matches first round unless stated):

Center Court

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany)

Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan) v 2-Naomi Osaka (Japan)

30-Kyle Edmund (United Kingdom) v Jaume Munar (Spain)

Court One

7-Simona Halep (Romania) v Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Belarus)

Jiri Vesely (Czech Republic) v 6-Alexander Zverev (Germany)

Venus Williams (United States) v Cori Gauff (United States)

Court Two

22-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) v Ruben Bemelmans (Belgium)

Zhu Lin (China) v 3-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)

Thomas Fabbiano (Italy) v 7-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

14-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) v Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spain)