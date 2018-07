Saturday's order of play at Wimbledon

LONDON (Reuters) - Order of play on Centre Court on the 12th day of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Saturday (play starts at 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, prefix number denotes seeding):

Jul 12, 2018; London, United Kingdom; Serena Williams (USA) in action during her match against Julia Goerges (GER) on day 10 at All England Lawn and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Women’s singles - final

11-Angelique Kerber (Germany) v 25-Serena Williams (U.S.)

Men’s doubles - final

13-Raven Klaasen (South Africa)/ Michael Venus (New Zealand) v 7-Mike Bryan (U.S.)/ Jack Sock (U.S.)

Women’s doubles - final

3-Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic)/ Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) v 12-Nicole Melichar (U.S.)/ Kveta Peschke (Czech Republic)