LONDON (Reuters) - Order of play on Centre Court on the final day of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Sunday (play starts at 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, prefix number denotes seeding):

South Africa's Kevin Anderson celebrates winning his semi final match against John Isner of the U.S.. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Men’s singles - final

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning the third round match against Britain's Kyle Edmund. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

8-Kevin Anderson (South Africa) v 12-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

Mixed doubles - final

Jamie Murray (Britain)/ Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) v

11-Alexander Peya (Austria)/ Nicole Melichar (U.S.)