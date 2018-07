LONDON (Reuters) - Order of play on the main show courts on the eighth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Tuesday (play starts at 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, prefix number denotes seeding):

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 9, 2018. Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro in action during the fourth round match against France's Gilles Simon. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Centre Court

14-Daria Kasatkina (Russia) v 11-Angelique Kerber (Germany)

25-Serena Williams (U.S.) v Camila Giorgi (Italy)

Court One

Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia) v 12-Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia)

20-Kiki Bertens (Netherlands) v 13-Julia Goerges (Germany)