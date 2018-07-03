FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2018 / 5:55 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Wednesday's order of play at Wimbledon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Order of play on the main show courts on the third day of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Wednesday (play starts at 1200 GMT/8 AM ET unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding):

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 3, 2018 General view of Italy's Fabio Fognini in action during the first round match against Japan's Taro Daniel REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Centre Court

7-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) v Victoria Azarenka (Belarus)

1-Roger Federer (Switzerland) v Lukas Lacko (Slovakia)

Viktoriya Tomova (Bulgaria) v 25-Serena Williams (U.S.)

Court One

Alexandra Dulgheru (Romania) v 9-Venus Williams (U.S.)

Ekaterina Makarova (Russia) v 2-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark)

3-Marin Cilic (Croatia) v Guido Pella (Argentina)

Court Two (play starts at 1030 GMT)

John Millman (Australia) v 13-Milos Raonic (Canada)

32-Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) v Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic)

Andreas Seppi (Italy) v 8-Kevin Anderson (South Africa)

Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) v 23-Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic)

Compiled by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
