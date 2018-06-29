Penpix of top men's contenders at Wimbledon

(Reuters) - Penpix of the top men’s contenders at the 2018 Wimbledon Championships:

1-Roger Federer (Switzerland)

World ranking: 2

Born: Aug. 8, 1981 (Age 36)

Height: 1.85 meters

Plays: Right-handed

Grand Slam titles: 20 (Australian Open 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018; French Open 2009; Wimbledon 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017; U.S. Open 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008)

2018 ATP match record: 25-3

2018 ATP titles: 3

Biggest weapon: Federer’s trademark serve-and-volley game makes him the bookmakers’ favorite to seal his ninth Wimbledon title this year. His amazing movement and shotmaking skills combined with his experience on the surface makes him a complete package.

Biggest weakness: Fatigue may hinder the 36-year-old’s progress during the latter stages of the tournament, and he must avoid five-setters to sustain a title bid.

2-Rafa Nadal (Spain)

World ranking: 1

Born: June 3, 1986 (Age 32)

Height: 1.85 meters

Plays: Left-handed

Grand Slam titles: 17 (Australian Open 2009; French Open 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018; Wimbledon 2008, 2010; U.S. Open 2010, 2013, 2017)

2018 ATP match record: 30-2

2018 ATP titles: 4

Biggest weapon: Nadal’s whipped forehand and left-handed serve allow him to control rallies from the baseline. His ability to stretch points makes him an awkward opponent on any surface.

Biggest weakness: The Spaniard has often struggled against big-serving opponents on grass, and it was his undoing in a five-set defeat by Gilles Muller in the fourth round last year.

12-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

World ranking: 17

Born: May 22, 1987 (Age 31)

Height: 1.88 meters

Plays: Right-handed

Grand Slam titles: 12 (Australian Open 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016; French Open 2016; Wimbledon 2011, 2014, 2015; U.S. Open 2011, 2015)

2018 ATP match record: 18-9

2018 ATP titles: 0

Biggest weapon: His court coverage and groundstrokes accuracy allow him to grind out matches even when he is not at his best.

Biggest weakness: Djokovic’s serve has been a mixed bag since his elbow surgery earlier this year.

4-Alexander Zverev (Germany)

World ranking: 3

Born: April 20, 1997 (Age 21)

Height: 1.98 meters

Plays: Right-handed

Grand Slam titles: 0

2018 ATP match record: 34-10

2018 ATP titles: 2

Biggest weapon: The talented youngster has every shot in his locker, with his double-handed backhanded ranked as one of the most powerful shots in test.

Biggest weakness: Lack of big-game experience at the All England Club and burden of expectations have proved too much for the German during his last three appearances.

3-Marin Cilic (Croatia)

World ranking: 5

Born: Sept. 28, 1988 (Age 29)

Height: 1.98 meters

Plays: Right-handed

Grand Slam titles: 1 (U.S. Open 2014)

2018 ATP match record: 27-9

2018 ATP titles: 1

Biggest weapon: The Croat boasts a booming serve that comes handy during crucial stages of the match.

Biggest weakness: While good for a big man, Cilic is not the most graceful mover on court.

16-Nick Kyrgios (Australia)

World ranking: 19

Born: April 27, 1995 (Age 23)

Height: 1.93 meters

Plays: Right-handed

Grand Slam titles: 0

2018 ATP match record: 16-6

2018 ATP titles: 1

Biggest weapon: The Australian can not only dictate rallies with his big forehands but also mix it up with deft touches at the net.

Biggest weakness: Kyrgios has struggled to perform at Grand Slams, having never progressed beyond the quarter-finals stage. His lingering fitness problem have also been a cause over the last couple of years.