July 6, 2018 / 6:59 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

It's lucky number seven for Pliskova

Pritha Sarkar

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - It proved to be seventh-time lucky for Karolina Pliskova as she avoided joining Wimbledon’s cull of seeds to reach the fourth round with a 3-6 7-6(3) 6-1 win over Romania’s Mihaela Buzarnescu on Friday.

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 6, 2018 Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova in action during the third round match against Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

The Czech appeared to be in danger of becoming the ninth top-10 seed to fall before the last 16 when Buzarnescu bagged the first set and kept Pliskova guessing in the second.

Slideshow (5 Images)

But once the seventh seed survived the second set tiebreak, she raced through the decider to make it through to the second week for the first time in seven attempts.

She will next take on Venus Williams’ conqueror Kiki Bertens for a place in the quarter-finals.

Pliskova and world number one Simona Halep are the only top-10 seeds still in the tournament. Since tennis turned professional in 1968, it is the worst showing at Wimbledon by the women’s seeds.

Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ed Osmond

