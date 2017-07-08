FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
July 8, 2017 / 1:14 PM / a month ago

Querrey through in quick time against Tsonga

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 8, 2017 USA’s Sam Querrey celebrates winning the third round match against France’s Jo-Wilfried TsongaStefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - Sam Querrey needed a matter of minutes to book his place in the last 16 at Wimbledon on Saturday when he polished off Jo-Wilfried Tsonga after bad light had stopped play the day before.

Tsonga began the second installment of the match serving at 5-6 in the fifth set and buckled on the eighth point after the resumption, going wide with a forehand to hand 24th seed American Querrey a 6-2 3-6 7-6(5) 1-6 7-5 victory in a match lasting almost three hours.

Frustrated 12th seed Tsonga thrashed a ball high over the Court Two stands after losing and Querrey sympathized.

"I've been in that situation before (coming out to serve to stay in a match) and it's tough," Querrey, who knocked out defending champion Novak Djokovic on his way to the quarter-finals last year, said after his short workout.

"After such a great match it was a bit of an anti-climax in the end, a bit of a bummer."

Tsonga was philosophical about his abrupt exit.

"That's just tennis," he said.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Clare Lovell

