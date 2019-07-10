Best quotes and fact of the day from Wimbledon

(Reuters) - A selection of some of the best quotes and facts from the 10th day at Wimbledon:

Jul 10, 2019; London, United Kingdom; Novak Djokovic (SRB) celebrates match point during his match against David Goffin (BEL) on day nine at the All England Lawn and Croquet Club.

QUOTES

Novak Djokovic on the Big Three reaching the semi-finals yet again:

“This is where, especially (Rafa) Nadal, (Roger) Federer, and myself... we go on to the next level in terms of tennis and focus.

“We’re very dedicated to these tournaments. At this stage of all of our careers, this is what matters the most for us.”

Federer ahead of a semi-final clash with Nadal:

“It’s impressive to see how sort of healthy (Rafa Nadal) has stayed. A lot of them are saying, ‘Oh, it’s the end,’ by 2008. Similar to me in 2009.

“We’re still here.”

Nadal on how he and Federer have adapted over the years:

“Probably the only reason why we’re able to be where we are is because we love the game and we have big respect for this sport.

“I don’t think we improved much. I think we managed to add things because we lose things on the other hand, no? We need to add new things because of the age.”

FACT OF THE DAY

Federer won his 100th match at the Wimbledon championships when he beat Kei Nishikori 4-6 6-1 6-4 6-4 to become the only man with a century of singles victories at a Grand Slam.