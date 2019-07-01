Best quotes and facts at Wimbledon

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 1, 2019 Japan's Naomi Osaka reacts during her first round match against Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

(Reuters) - A selection of the some of the best quotes and facts from the opening day at Wimbledon.

Quotes

“Can I leave? I feel like I’m about to cry.” — Japan’s second seed Naomi Osaka after losing to Russian Yulia Putintseva.

“I guess I grew up,” — Canadian Milos Raonic after being asked what had happened to his trademark arm warmer and hair.

“On my science test, I got a B. Today I’d give myself an A. Hopefully my next test I can get an A, but you never know.” — American 15-year-old Cori Gauff on what mark she would give herself after beating five-time champion Venus Williams.

“Yeah, she played so well. Even all the shank balls went in. I actually didn’t play well. It was a contrast of both sides.” — Venus Williams after her defeat to Cori Gauff.

Fact of the day:

Croat Ivo Karlovic is the oldest man to play a men’s singles match at Wimbledon since Ken Rosewall in 1975. He will get another one too after beating Italian qualifier Andrea Arnaboldi.