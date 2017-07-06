FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Canada's Raonic rides his luck to reach round three
Fed worried about weak inflation
Fed worried about weak inflation
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
July 6, 2017 / 9:27 PM / a month ago

Canada's Raonic rides his luck to reach round three

1 Min Read

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 6, 2017 Canada’s Milos Raonic celebrates winning the second round match against Russia’s Mikhail YouzhnyMatthew Childs

LONDON (Reuters) - Milos Raonic judged himself both fantastic and just average after beating Mikhail Youzhny 3-6 7-6(7) 6-4 7-5 in his quest to go one better than last year's runner-up spot at Wimbledon.

Facing multiple choice questions from reporters, the sixth-seeded Canadian did turn down option C, poor, but Raonic knew he had ridden his luck against the 35-year-old Russian on Thursday to reach round three.

Slideshow (3 Images)

"I think I won two points in the first two or three games. That was a bad start," Raonic, who lost to Britain's Andy Murray in straight sets in last year's final, told reporters.

"I was fortunate that I didn't get down two sets to love. He had those two set points... He was up 6-4 in that tiebreaker.

"I got very lucky in those scenarios and then I sort of kept plugging away and made it count after that."

Raonic next plays Spanish 25th seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Reporting by Alison Williams; Editing by Ken Ferris

