Raonic ousts Alexander Zverev in Wimbledon marathon

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 10, 2017 Canada’s Milos Raonic celebrates during his fourth round match against Germany's Alexander Zverev

LONDON (Reuters) - Canada's Milos Raonic survived a marathon fourth round workout against rising German star Alexander Zverev on Monday, knocking out some pundits' outside bet for this year's title 4-6 7-5 4-6 7-5 6-1.

Seeded sixth and runner-up last year to Andy Murray, Raonic kept his cool on the crunch points, taking five of eight opportunities to break while the 20-year-old 10th seed converted just three of 18.

The big-serving Canadian sealed the match with his 23rd ace after close to 3-1/2 hours' play.

Raonic will face Roger Federer in Wednesday's quarter-final.

