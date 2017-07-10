FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a month
Tennis - Reporter riles Raonic with talk of Rafa
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 10, 2017 / 8:25 PM / in a month

Tennis - Reporter riles Raonic with talk of Rafa

Ossian Shine

2 Min Read

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 10, 2017 Canada’s Milos Raonic in action during his fourth round match against Germany's Alexander ZverevAndrew Couldridge

LONDON (Reuters) - With seemingly the whole of Wimbledon transfixed by the unfurling of Rafa Nadal's epic fourth round clash with Gilles Muller, at least one person in the grounds was impervious to the excitement.

Sixth seed Milos Raonic was a little bemused when a journalist opened his post-match news conference with a request for some special insight.

"It's a very important question. Who is going to win the Nadal-Muller match?" the reporter asked.

A puzzled Raonic replied with a simple "I don't know".

And when the journalist pushed his theme, asking Raonic what the score in the final set would be, the confused Canadian replied: "Do you want to be there watching instead of being in here, but you have an obligation?"

Raonic had good reason to be a little bewildered, having just come through an epic battle of his own, beating Alexander Zverev 4-6 7-5 4-6 7-5 6-1 to reach a quarter-final with Roger Federer.

Nadal was beaten 6-3 6-4 3-6 4-6 15-13 in a four hour 48 minute thriller.

Editing by Pritha Sarkar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.