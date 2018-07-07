FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 7, 2018 / 2:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

Raonic seals place in last 16 a day late

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Former runner-up Milos Raonic returned to finish off Austrian qualifier Dennis Novak and book his place in the fourth round of Wimbledon on Saturday.

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 7, 2018 Canada's Milos Raonic celebrates winning his third round match against Austria's Dennis Novak REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

The Canadian had split the first two sets on Friday and was 6-5 ahead when play was suspended because of fading light.

When play resumed on a stifling Court 12, the 13th seed quickly polished off the third set and cruised through the fourth to claim a 7-6(5) 4-6 7-5 6-2 victory. It was fourth time in five years that Raonic had reached the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Raonic, who was runner-up to Andy Murray in 2016, will face American Mackenzie McDonald in the last 16 on Monday.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Clare Lovell

