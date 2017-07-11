FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Roof closes for Djokovic as drizzle arrives at Wimbledon
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
World
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 11, 2017 / 11:11 AM / a month ago

Roof closes for Djokovic as drizzle arrives at Wimbledon

Simon Evans

1 Min Read

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in action during his first round match against Slovakia’s Martin Klizan.Matthew Childs

LONDON (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic's delayed fourth round match against France's Adrian Mannarino will be played under the retractable roof on Wimbledon's Centre Court, officials said on Tuesday.

Light rain at the All England Club caused a delay to the start of matches on outside courts but the Serb's contest was expected to start on time at noon (1100 GMT) thanks to the roof.

Second seed Djokovic's test against Mannarino was postponed until Tuesday after the marathon battle between Rafa Nadal and Gilles Muller concluded late on Monday.

Djokovic was due to follow Nadal on court one but the Spaniard's defeat to Muller lasted 4 hours 48 minutes and made it impossible for the Serb's match to be completed before dark.

Organizers said safety concerns meant they could not move the match to Centre Court, where play can continue until 11 p.m. under floodlights with the retractable roof closed.

Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Janet Lawrence

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.