Serena and Murray's Wimbledon mixed doubles match 'canceled'

Jul 4, 2019; London, United Kingdom; Serena Williams (USA) in action during her match against Kaja Juvan (SLO) on day four at the All England Lawn and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

London (Reuters) - Serena Williams and Andy Murray’s mixed doubles match at Wimbledon was canceled on Friday evening by organizers, who did not say if the first-round clash had been rearranged, or if the celebrity pair had scratched from the tournament.

The two tennis stars had teamed up on Wednesday to play in the event. Serena is still competing in the singles, while Murray hasn’t played singles since the start of the year because of injury, but appears to be making a tentative comeback through doubles.

The pair had been due to play Andreas Mies and Alexa Guarachi on Centre Court, but moments after the preceding match went to a third set at around 7:15pm local time, organizers announced the mixed doubles clash was being “canceled”.