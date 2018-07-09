FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
July 9, 2018 / 4:21 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Easy for Serena as she rolls into quarter-finals

Martyn Herman

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Seven-times champion Serena Williams prevailed in a Center Court mothers’ meeting on Monday, roaring past Russian qualifier Evgeniya Rodina into the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 9, 2018. Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during the fourth round match against Russia's Evgeniya Rodina . REUTERS/Toby Melville

The 36-year-old American was untroubled in a 6-2 6-2 victory — her 90th singles match win at the All England Club.

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 9, 2018. Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates winning her fourth round match against Russia's Evgeniya Rodina . REUTERS/Toby Melville

Rodina, who like Williams combines a tennis career with motherhood, looked overawed at first as she went 3-0 down.

She steadied herself, though, and even had a break point when Williams served at 4-2, but her chances were few and far between as her opponent continued to charge through a draw blown wide open by an exodus of seeds.

Rodina left the court for a few minutes at the end of the first set but when she returned Williams continued her domination with an early break in the second.

Slideshow (6 Images)

With her easy power Williams looked serene as she cruised to victory to set up a clash with Italy’s unseeded Camila Giorgi who beat Ekaterina Makarova.

“I’m a perfectionist, I always find something,” the 36-year-old responded when asked about her near-flawless display.

“Today was tougher than the scoreline suggested.”

Williams, who missed last year’s Wimbledon because of pregnancy, has not lost here since 2014 and has now won 18 consecutive matches on the London lawns.

She is yet to drop a set this year.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Clare Lovell.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.