Serena into semis after fighting back to beat Giorgi

LONDON (Reuters) - Serena Williams stayed on track for an eighth Wimbledon title as she fought back to beat Italian Camila Giorgi 3-6 6-3 6-4 in a fiercely contested quarter-final on Tuesday.

Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her quarter final match against Italy's Camila Giorgi.

For the first time in the tournament the 36-year-old was seriously challenged as unseeded Giorgi fought fire with fire to claim the first set on Center Court.

Williams responded by raising the intensity level and began striking the ball with ferocious power to break Giorgi’s serve for the first time on her way to leveling the match.

World number 52 Giorgi dropped serve to love early in the decider but hung in gamely to at least make Williams serve to reach her 35th Grand Slam semi-final and 11th at Wimbledon.

Williams stepped up to the line at 5-4 and brought up match point with an ace before completing victory when Giorgi could only push a forehand into the net.