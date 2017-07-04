Roger Federer v Alexandr Dolgopolov: player profiles

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Match for Africa 3 - Federer v Murray - Zurich, Switzerland - 10/04/2017 - Switzerland's Roger Federer serves the ball during the Match for Africa 3 benefit tennis match against Andy Murray of Britain.

(Reuters) - Here's a look at the form and previous records of Switzerland's Roger Federer and Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine ahead of their first round match at Wimbledon on Tuesday (prefix number denotes seeding):

3-Roger Federer (Switzerland)

The Swiss is the bookmakers' favorite to seal his eighth Wimbledon this year after winning the Australian Open.

Federer followed up his Australian Open victory with titles in Indian Wells and Miami, then skipped the entire claycourt season to focus on his preparations for SW19.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - 1/6/17 Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov in action during his second round match against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka Reuters / Gonzalo Fuentes

He was rusty upon his return to the grass in Stuttgart but hit his stride in Halle, where he claimed his ninth title without dropping a set.

Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine)

The world number 84 has struggled for form, losing in the second round at French Open and Australian Open earlier this season.

The 28-year-old retired injured during the second round match against Canadian Vasek Pospisil at Den Bosch last month in the only grasscourt tournament he featured ahead of Wimbledon.

Federer has defeated Dolgopolov in their previous three encounters and is a favorite to record another victory on Tuesday.