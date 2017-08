LONDON (Reuters) - The following are key statistics from Spaniard Garbine Muguruza 4-6 6-4 6-4 fourth-round victory over German Angelique Kerber at Wimbledon on Monday (Prefix number denotes seeding):

1-Kerber 14-Muguruza

Aces 2 5

Doubles faults 2 1

Break points won 3/10 4/8

Winners 27 55

Net points won 5/7 35/54

Unforced errors 12 50

Total points won 101 101

Match time: 2 hours and 18 minutes