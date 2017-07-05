FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jelena Ostapenko vs. Francoise Abanda - 2017 record
#Sports News
July 5, 2017 / 2:44 AM / a month ago

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Francoise Abanda - 2017 record

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A look at the 2017 records of Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Canadian Francoise Abanda ahead of their second round match at Wimbledon on Wednesday (prefix number denotes seeding):

13-JELENA OSTAPENKO (record at WTA events and grand slams in 2017)

Wimbledon: beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Belarus) 6-0 1-6 6-3 in the first round

Eastbourne: lost to Johanna Konta (Britain) in the third round 7-5 3-6 6-4

French Open: beat Simona Halep (Romania) 4-6 6-4 6-3 in the final

Rome: lost to Garbine Muguruza (Spain) in the second round 2-6 6-2 6-1

Prague: semi-final loss to Kristyna Pliskova (Czech Republic) 6-4 6-2

Stuttgart: lost to Coco Vandeweghe (U.S.) in the first round 7-6(3) 7-6(3)

Charleston: lost to Daria Kasatkina (Russia) in the final 6-3 6-1

Miami: lost to Madison Brengle (U.S.) in the first round 6-3 3-6 6-2

Indian Wells: second-round loss to Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia) 6-4 3-6 6-3

Acapulco: lost to Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) in the quarter-finals 6-3 7-6(5)

Dubai: first-round loss to Wang Qiang (China) 7-6(1) 6-2

St. Petersburg: lost to Donna Vekic (Croatia) in the first round 6-0 6-4

Australian Open: lost to Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) in the third round 4-6 6-0 10-8

Auckland: lost to Lauren Davis (U.S.) in the semi-finals 4-6 6-4 4-1 Retired

FRANCOISE ABANDA (record at WTA events and grand slams in 2017)

Wimbledon: beat Kurumi Nara (Japan) 6-2 6-4 in the first round

French Open: lost to Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6-0 6-0 in the second round

Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru

