Konta v Halep set BBC record for women's Wimbledon match

Great Britain's Johanna Konta celebrates winning the second set during the quarter final match against Romania's Simona Halep.

LONDON (Reuters) - The epic quarter-final between Britain's Johanna Konta and Romanian Simona Halep drew a record peak audience for a Wimbledon women's match on BBC television, figures released on Thursday showed.

Some 7.4 million, a million more than the peak audience for the men's final, watched Konta beat the second seed 6-7(2) 7-6(5) 6-4 and become the first British woman to reach the last four in nearly 40 years.

Konta, who lost her semi-final to Venus Williams, also hit the most aces among the women, 35 in total, compared to American Sam Querrey's 139 in the men's draw.

The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) said 166,055 portions of strawberries were sold during the championships, along with 110,225 traditional English scones and 2,198 afternoon tea hampers.

The Wimbledon shop sold 46,408 baseball caps, 30,386 towels, 8,882 umbrellas and 1,334 Panama hats during the two weeks.

The players also munched their way through 2,195kg of bananas.