#Sports News
June 16, 2017 / 12:03 AM / 2 months ago

Australia's Stosur in doubt for Wimbledon: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Samantha Stosur of Australia serves against Camila Giorgi of Italy (not pictured) on day two of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Former U.S. Open winner Samantha Stosur is in doubt for Wimbledon next month after suffering stress fractures in her right hand, Australian media reported on Friday.

The 33-year-old was hampered by the injury during her fourth round loss to eventual champion Jelena Ostapenko at Roland Garros earlier this month.

Stosur returned to Australia for treatment for what was initially thought to be a soft tissue injury but tests revealed the stress fractures, News Ltd media said.

The world number 34 has already withdrawn from the June 23-July 1 Eastbourne tournament, which she had entered to prepare for the grasscourt grand slam, the report said.

Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Ian Ransom

