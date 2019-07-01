French Open finalist Vondrousova out in Wimbledon first round

LONDON (Reuters) - French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova was knocked out in the first round at Wimbledon on Monday, the Czech 16th seed beaten 6-4 6-4 by American Madison Brengle.

A few days after turning 20, the left-hander struggled to get to grips with her opponent’s game as she lost in the first round for the third successive year.

Last month Vondrousova fell just short of becoming the first Czech woman to win the French Open for 38 years when she lost to Australia’s Ash Barty in the Roland Garros final.