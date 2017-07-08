Tennis: Willis stars again at Wimbledon with doubles upset

LONDON (Reuters) - British wildcards Marcus Willis and Jay Clarke pulled off a major upset in the Wimbledon men's doubles on Saturday by beating defending champions and second seeds Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut.

Willis made a name for himself at Wimbledon last year when, ranked 772nd in the world, he battled through pre-qualifying, qualifying and the first round of the main draw before securing a meeting with Roger Federer.

The 26-year-old from Slough lost that game in straight sets but was unable to qualify for the singles draw this year, losing his final qualifier.

Willis, along with 18-year-old Clarke, will take on the pairing of Austrian Oliver Marach and Croatian Mate Pavic in the third round.

