Wozniacki blows away Lepchenko on Center Court

LONDON (Reuters) - Caroline Wozniacki crushed a nervous Varvara Lepchenko 6-0 6-3 on Center Court when she opened her bid on Monday to add Wimbledon to her Australian Open crown.

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 2, 2018. Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki shakes hands with Varvara Lepchenko of the U.S. after defeating her in their first round match. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

The Danish second seed strolled though the first set before meeting some resistance from her American opponent at the beginning of the second, finding herself a break of service down before recovering to wrap up the win in 59 minutes.

“It was great just to get in and out. I didn’t have much of a turnaround from Eastbourne,” she said referring to the preparation tournament she won on Saturday.

“It was nice to get on court today, win, then I have a day off tomorrow. I can enjoy a little bit of downtime,” added the 27-year-old.

Wozniacki, who took her tournament tally to 29 titles at Eastbourne, said she was comfortable on grass as she looks to progress beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time.

“I love playing on the grass. It’s great. I love this surface,” said the former world number one, who added that her victory at Eastbourne was a more immediate boost than having won the Australian Open in January.

“Right now I think Eastbourne. I just won that a couple of days ago. I feel like I’m hitting the ball well, I’m doing great,” she said.

“Obviously, the Australian Open is a great booster, as well, knowing that I can do it and I’ve gone all the way in a Grand Slam. It feels great.”