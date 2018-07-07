Young hopefuls Ostapenko, Kasatkina carry flag for seeds

LONDON (Reuters) - East European 21-year-olds Jelena Ostapenko and Daria Kasatkina carried the flag for the Wimbledon seeds with straight-set victories on Court Three that took them through to the fourth round on Saturday.

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 7, 2018 Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in action during the third round match against Russia's Vitalia Diatchenko REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Twelfth seed Ostapenko, already a Grand Slam winner at the French Open in 2017 but who was upset in the opening round as holder at Roland Garros this year, beat Russian Vitalia Diatchenko 6-0 6-4 to stay on course to better her quarter-final place last year.

Jul 7, 2018; London, United Kingdom; Daria Kasatkina (RUS) in action during her match against Ashleigh Barty (AUS) on day six at the All England Lawn and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Kasatkina, the number 14 who reached the French Open quarter-finals, won a tighter battle between seeds when she overcame Australian Ashleigh Barty (17) 7-5 6-3 for her best performance so far at Wimbledon.

The draw opened up for these young pretenders when only two of the top eight women’s seeds reached the third round, a record in the Open era.

Number one Simona Halep joined the beaten seeds on Saturday, leaving number seven Karolina Pliskova as the highest remaining seed in the first week of the tournament.