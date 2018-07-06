Zverev wraps up suspended second-round match in five sets

LONDON (Reuters) - Fourth seed Alexander Zverev reached the third round at Wimbledon for the third year in succession when he came from 2-1 down to complete a 6-4 5-7 6-7(0) 6-1 6-2 victory over Taylor Fritz in their suspended match on Friday.

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 6, 2018 Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates celebrates winning the second round match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

The second-round clash, which lasted three hours 12 minutes, was suspended on Thursday evening in fading light with the 20-year-old American Fritz leading 2-1 after taking a marathon third set when he dominated the tiebreak, winning it 7-0.

“Stopping at 2-1 down was not a nice feeling but I played better than yesterday,” said Zverev, like Fritz a former world junior number one. “I think (today) showed I am playing my best tennis.”

It was the fourth time in six Grand Slam matches that the 21-year-old German has come back from 2-1 down to win five-setters, after three at the French Open.