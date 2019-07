Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 14, 2019 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning the final against Switzerland's Roger Federer REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer 7-6 1-6 7-6 4-6 13-12 to win his fifth title at Wimbledon on Sunday.

It was the Serb’s 16th Grand Slam crown.