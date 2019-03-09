Hewitt to replace Wimbledon chairman Brook in December

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Wimbledon Spring Press Conference 2016 - All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, England - 26/4/16 General view in the grounds of Wimbledon Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY./File Photo

(Reuters) - The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) has said that Ian Hewitt will succeed chairman Philip Brook in December this year after being appointed vice chairman on Saturday.

Brook has been chairman of the AELTC, which hosts the annual Wimbledon Championships, for nine years and was involved in expanding the size of its grounds by the acquisition of the adjacent Wimbledon Park Golf Club in December last year.

Hewitt joined the club’s committee in 2002.

“Ian’s combination of business acumen and considerable experience serving on the AELTC Committee and as Chair of the Wimbledon Foundation ensures that he will provide the AELTC with strong leadership for the coming years,” Brook said in a statement.

“For now, we look ahead to continuing our planning for a successful Championships in 2019 and a seamless handover in December 2019.”

Wimbledon is the oldest tennis tournament in the world and this year’s Grand Slam begins on July 1.