Highlights of Wimbledon day 13

LONDON (Reuters) - Highlights from day 13 of the Wimbledon championships on Sunday (times GMT):

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 15, 2018 Serbia's Novak Djokovic and South Africa's Kevin Anderson pose before the men's singles final REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

1310 ACTION UNDERWAY IN WIMBLEDON MEN’S FINAL

The men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and South Africa’s eighth seed Kevin Anderson began on Centre Court.

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 15, 2018 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during the men's singles final against South Africa's Kevin Anderson REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Anderson is looking to become the first player to win Wimbledon on his debut in the title clash since Djokovic claimed his first Wimbledon crown in 2011.

Djokovic, seeded 12th, is contesting his 22nd Grand Slam final and seeking a 13th major.

SOUTH AFRICAN PRESIDENT SENDS GOOD LUCK MESSAGE TO ANDERSON

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa called Kevin Anderson ahead of his Wimbeldon clash with Novak Djokovic, according to a post on the president’s official Twitter account on Sunday.

“I called and spoke to Kevin Anderson and wished him the best of luck and told him that we are all rooting for him. He was very pleased and said he’d do his best to make South Africa proud,” Ramaphosa said.