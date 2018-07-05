Highlights of Wimbledon day four

LONDON (Reuters) - Highlights from day four of the Wimbledon championships on Thursday (times GMT):
Third seed Marin Cilic was stunned 3-6 1-6 6-4 7-6(3) 7-5 by Argentina’s world number 82 Guido Pella in three hours 12 minutes. The Croatian, runner-up in 2017, last bowed out in the second round in 2013.
“I felt much more confident in my game, I served better and I felt so pumped,” said Pella, who reached the third round of a major for the first time.
“In the fourth set he broke my serve but I was calm... I think I was playing better than before.”
John Isner saved two match points in the fifth set to overcome Belgian Ruben Bemelmans 6-1 6-4 6-7(6) 6-7(3) 7-5 in three hours 46 minutes to reach the third round.
The big-serving American also fired 64 aces, the third-most at Wimbledon, as he extended his winning streak against qualifiers at grand slams to 10 matches.
Swiss Stan Wawrinka suffered a shock 7-6(7) 6-3 7-6(6) defeat by world number 133 Thomas Fabbiano in a match that resumed on Thursday after rain halted play on Wednesday.
Italian Fabbiano saved three set points against three-times grand-slam winner Wawrinka in the second set to advance to the third round of a major for just the second time in his career.
South Africa’s Kevin Anderson wrapped up his rain-interrupted match against Andreas Seppi on Court Two winning 6-3 6-7(5) 6-3 6-4.
Australia’s Ashleigh Barty beat Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard 6-4 7-5 in a match between former Wimbledon girls champions.
Barty won the junior title in 2011 while Bouchard claimed the title the following year.
Victory meant that Barty has a tour-leading 12 grasscourt victories this year.
Daria Gavrilova eased past Australian compatriot Samantha Stosur 6-4 6-1 in 81 minutes to reach the third round at a major for just the fourth time in her career.
Victory also meant that 26th seed Gavrilova improved her career head-to-head record against 34-year-old Stosur to 3-3 after their fourth meeting of the season.
Japan’s Naomi Osaka, seeded 18th, hit 24 winners and converted three out of four break points to power past local hope Katie Boulter 6-3 6-4 and reach the third round.
Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Lovell and Clare Fallon