Highlights of Wimbledon day four

LONDON (Reuters) - Highlights from day four of the Wimbledon championships on Thursday (times GMT):

1401 CILIC CRASHES AGAINST ARGENTINE PELLA

Third seed Marin Cilic was stunned 3-6 1-6 6-4 7-6(3) 7-5 by Argentina’s world number 82 Guido Pella in three hours 12 minutes. The Croatian, runner-up in 2017, last bowed out in the second round in 2013.

“I felt much more confident in my game, I served better and I felt so pumped,” said Pella, who reached the third round of a major for the first time.

“In the fourth set he broke my serve but I was calm... I think I was playing better than before.”

1321 DETERMINED ISNER MOVES INTO THIRD ROUND

John Isner saved two match points in the fifth set to overcome Belgian Ruben Bemelmans 6-1 6-4 6-7(6) 6-7(3) 7-5 in three hours 46 minutes to reach the third round.

The big-serving American also fired 64 aces, the third-most at Wimbledon, as he extended his winning streak against qualifiers at grand slams to 10 matches.

1243 WAWRINKA DUMPED OUT BY FABBIANO

Swiss Stan Wawrinka suffered a shock 7-6(7) 6-3 7-6(6) defeat by world number 133 Thomas Fabbiano in a match that resumed on Thursday after rain halted play on Wednesday.

Italian Fabbiano saved three set points against three-times grand-slam winner Wawrinka in the second set to advance to the third round of a major for just the second time in his career.

South Africa’s Kevin Anderson wrapped up his rain-interrupted match against Andreas Seppi on Court Two winning 6-3 6-7(5) 6-3 6-4.

1222 BARTY WINS BATTLE OF FORMER JUNIOR CHAMPIONS

Australia’s Ashleigh Barty beat Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard 6-4 7-5 in a match between former Wimbledon girls champions.

Barty won the junior title in 2011 while Bouchard claimed the title the following year.

Victory meant that Barty has a tour-leading 12 grasscourt victories this year.

1208 GAVRILOVA KNOCKS OUT STOSUR

Daria Gavrilova eased past Australian compatriot Samantha Stosur 6-4 6-1 in 81 minutes to reach the third round at a major for just the fourth time in her career.

Victory also meant that 26th seed Gavrilova improved her career head-to-head record against 34-year-old Stosur to 3-3 after their fourth meeting of the season.

1205 OSAKA ADVANCES WITH EASY WIN OVER BOULTER

Japan’s Naomi Osaka, seeded 18th, hit 24 winners and converted three out of four break points to power past local hope Katie Boulter 6-3 6-4 and reach the third round.