July 2, 2018 / 1:22 PM / Updated 13 minutes ago

Third seed Cilic makes solid Wimbledon start

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Last year’s runner-up Marin Cilic made a solid start to the Wimbledon championships with a clinical 6-1 6-4 6-4 victory over Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka on Monday.

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 2, 2018 Croatia's Marin Cilic in action during the first round match against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Croatian Cilic, who lost last year’s final to Roger Federer, underlined his credentials for another Grand Slam title bid to add to his U.S. Open triumph in 2014.

The lanky 29-year-old third seed served 21 aces and made four service breaks in a match lasting one hour and 45 minutes on Court Two against a young opponent coming back from major knee surgery.

Cilic’s preparations were boosted eight days ago when he beat Novak Djokovic in the final to lift the Queen’s Club trophy, his 18th ATP Tour title.

Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
