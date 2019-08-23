Sports News
August 23, 2019 / 9:55 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Paire rallies to make Winston-Salem semi-finals

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Top-seeded Frenchman Benoit Paire staved off Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta to win their quarter-final match in the rain-delayed Winston-Salem Open on Friday.

Paire served 14 double faults in the 7-6(5) 1-6 6-3 win that set up a semi-final against American Steve Johnson later on Friday in the North Carolina tournament.

Johnson came from behind to defeat 14th seeded Australian John Millman 4-6 7-6(5) 6-4.

Second seeded Canadian Denis Shapovalov will face Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz, the third seed, in the other semi-final.

Shapovalov stopped Russia’s Andrey Rublev 6-3 7-6(4) and Hurkacz rallied to defeat American Frances Tiafoe 4-6 7-6(1) 6-1.

The quarter-finals had been washed out on Thursday, forcing two rounds to be played on Friday.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below