March 28, 2018 / 5:15 PM / in an hour

Spain's Martinez leaves compatriot Muguruza's coaching team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martinez said on Wednesday that she had left Garbine Muguruza’s coaching team following her Spanish compatriot’s exit at the Miami Open in the round of 16.

Mar 9, 2018; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Garbine Muguruza (ESP) during her second round match against Sachia Vickery (not pictured) in the BNP Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Martinez first joined Muguruza’s set-up during the temporary absence of the world number three’s regular coach Sam Sumyk last year and helped the Spaniard win her first Wimbledon crown. Martinez rejoined the twice major winner’s team in February.

“I want to share the news that my collaboration with Garbine has finished after Miami,” Martinez, a former finalist at the Australian Open and French Open, said on Twitter.

FILE PHOTO: Spain's new Davis Cup captain Conchita Martinez speaks during a news conference in the auditorium of the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

“She has decided to go back working full time with her coach. Like always it was great to work these past tournaments with her. I wish her and the rest of the team the best for the rest of year,” added Martinez.

The 24-year-old Muguruza was beaten by U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens 6-3 6-4 in Miami on Monday.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris

