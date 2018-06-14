Sharapova, Keys withdraw from Birmingham

(Reuters) - Maria Sharapova and Madison Keys have withdrawn from next week’s Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham as they look to regain full fitness ahead of Wimbledon.

Jun 6, 2018, Paris, France: Maria Sharapova (RUS) in action during her match against Garbine Muguruza (ESP) on day 11 of the 2018 French Open at Roland Garros. Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Sharapova, the 2004 Wimbledon champion, said she needed rest after reaching the French Open quarter-finals. The 31-year-old Russian served a doping ban in 2016 and was forced to skip the grass-court season last year with a thigh injury.

“I need to take care of my body and make sure I stay healthy,” Sharapova said in a statement. “Sometimes that means you have to take tough decisions like this one.”

American Keys, 23, will miss the Birmingham event due to an abdominal injury.