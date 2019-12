FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Women's Singles Final - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia, January 27, 2018. Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Romania's Simona Halep. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki will retire from tennis after the Australian Open in January, she said on Instagram on Friday.

Wozniacki, who won the Australian Open in 2018, said her retirement had nothing to do with her health.