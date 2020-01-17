WTA roundup: Barty, Yastremska to meet in Adelaide final

No. 1 seed Ashleigh Barty fought back from a set down to beat unseeded Danielle Collins 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (5) on Friday and advance to the final of the Adelaide International in her native Australia.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - WTA Tour Finals - Shenzhen Bay Sports Center - Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China - November 3, 2019 Australia's Ashleigh Barty reacts during the final against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina REUTERS/Aly Song

Barty will meet Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine in the final on Saturday. Yastremska dispatached No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-4, 7-6 (4) to earn her spot in the final.

Despite a home crowd firmly behind her, Barty fell behind quickly, with Collins taking a 3-0 lead in the first set. Barty had a chance to get back in the match, up 40-0 in the seventh game, but Collins ran off five straight points to take the game and ultimately the set.

Adjustments after the first set, however, allowed Barty to get back into the match, which ended after one hour, 55 minutes.

Collins, who beat seeded Swiss Belinda Bencic and American Sofia Kenin on the way to the semis, dropped to 0-4 in semifinal matches. It will be the first Premier-level final for the 19-year-old Yastremska.

Hobart International

No. 3 seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan used 10 aces and five service breaks to top Heather Watson of Great Britain 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 to qualify for the final in Hobart, Australia.

This will be the second WTA final in two weeks for Rybakina, who lost to Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova in Shenzhen, China, last week.

Saturday’s final will be the first meeting between Rybakina and No. 4 seed Shuai Zhang of China, who beat No. 5 seed Veronika Kudermetova of Russia 6-3, 6-4.

